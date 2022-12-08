Zulfi Bukhari reacts to leaked audio with Bushra Bibi

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Zulfikar Bukhari on Thursday demanded forensic investigations into an alleged audio leak of former prime minister Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi and him.

In the audio clip, the voice believed to be of Bushra Bibi, is heard saying: "There are some watches of Imran Khan, which the PTI chief received as gifts from foreign leaders."

Bushra allegedly told Zulfi Bukhari that "Khan Sahab asked her to hand over the watches to Zulfi," saying "those watches were not in Imran Khan's use anymore."

Another voice believed to be of Zulfi Bukhari, who is the former aide to the ousted PM for Overseas Pakistanis, replied in the affirmative, saying ‘job will be done Murshid’.

Taking to Twitter, Bukhari reacted to the audio leak, calling it fake.

پہلے کہا جا رہا تھا کہ عمر ظہور نامی کسی شخص کو فرح گجر کے ذریعے گھڑیاں بیچی گئیں، جب ان کو لیگل نوٹس بھیجا تو اب نئ کہانی سامنے آگئ ہے کہ اصل میں یہ گھڑی میرے ذریعے بیچی گئیں، میں واضع کر دوں کوئ گھڑی نہ میں نے لی نہ میں نے بیچی

1/2 — Sayed Z Bukhari (@sayedzbukhari) December 8, 2022

“Earlier, it was reported that the watch had been sold to a man named, Umer Zahoor, through Farah Gujjar. A new story has been coined now after a legal notice was served on him [Zahoor], claiming that the watch had been sold through me. I want to make it clear that neither I bought nor sold any watches."

The watches referred in the latest audio leak are believed to be the ones that the PTI chief received as gifts during his premiership.