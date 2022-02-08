IHC quashes disqualification of Gandapur’s brother

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court has suspended the disqualification order of Umar Amin Gandapur issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Reports in local media said the court sought a reply from the commission, directing it to submit its response by February 11.

Meanwhile, the court didn’t revoke the order against Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur.

Earlier, the brother of PTI lawmaker, Umar Amin Gandpur who was declared disqualified by the Election Commission of Pakistan on account of violating the election code, moved to the Islamabad High Court seeking suspension of disqualification.

Gandapur argued that the Election Commission of Pakistan could not disqualify someone for violation of the code without holding an inquiry, pleading the court to declare the ECP’s decision null and void.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) disqualified Umar Amin Gandapur for violating the Code of Conduct and barred the Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan from electioneering ahead of local body polls in D.I Khan.

A three-member ECP bench led by Chief Election Commission Sikandar Sultan Raja said this case would set an example to curb all violations.