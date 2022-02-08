Minar-e-Pakistan assault: Rambo gets bail in TikToker Ayesha Akram’s blackmailing case

LAHORE – The Lahore High Court has granted bail to Rambo, prime suspect in the case related to blackmailing Tiktoker Ayesha Akram, who was assaulted by a mob at Minar-i-Pakistan on the Independence Day last year.

Justice Shehram Sarwar Chaudhary accepted the bail petition filed by Amir Sohail alias Rambo and three of his accomplice and directed them to submit surety bonds of Rs100,000 each.

“And now when the police have finished their questioning, I have again been sent to the jail despite the fact that I am no longer needed for further interrogation,” Rambo argued in his petition.

He also termed the allegations of blackmailing Ayesha “totally false.”

Rambo’s told the court that his client was being wrongly implicated in the case without probing the facts. He said that interrogation in the case had been completed and trial is yet to be started.

Police had arrested Rambo after TikToker Ayesha Akram named her partner Rambo as a culprit.

In October 2021, Ayesha, who had initially stated that her partner Rambo was her saviour, later called him a villain. The TikToker had also submitted a written statement to the DIG (Investigation) to initiate action against Rambo.

According to the statement, Rambo had planned to go to Iqbal Park on Independence Day and his colleagues made some nasty videos of her, .

Moreover, Ayesha Akram has alleged that Rambo had blackmailed her and taken Rs1 million from her. Further, she stated that she gave half of her salary to Rambo, who runs a TikTok gang.

Earlier, Ayesha had said that Rambo belonged to a humble family and she supported him financially and treated him like a younger brother.

Back in August 2021, a mob of over 400 men harassed and assaulted TikToker Ayesha at Lahore’s Greater Iqbal Park on Independence Day. Horrifying videos of the incident spread on the internet like a wildfire, sparking anger among public and subsequent arrests by the Punjab police.