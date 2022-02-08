Saudi Arabia revises Umrah pilgrimage policy for foreigners
Share
RIYADH — Saudi Arabia has made it mandatory for all foreign Umrah pilgrims coming to the Kingdom to submit a negative PCR test report taken within 48 hours before arrival.
An official statement said that the change in policy applies to all, "regardless of their vaccination status".
The new regulation will come into force from next Wednesday.
Pilgrims have to show they are vaccination record using the Tawakkalna app to enter the Grand Mosque in Makkah and Madinah.
Last month, the Saudi Arabia authorities updated the COVID-19 advisory for overseas pilgrims as the kingdom is experiencing a spike in Covid-19 infections.
Reports in international media said authorities in Kingdom have restricted the repetition of Umrah for foreign pilgrims, only allowing them to perform it three times during a month-long stay amid concerns over rising cases of the novel disease.
The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah announced that foreign pilgrims are allowed to stay in Saudi Arabia for 30 days but have to meet requirements imposed to curb the spread of Covid-19.
It also added that the overseas pilgrims traveling to Kingdom to perform Umrah have to be aged 12 and above and must be fully inoculated with vaccines approved by Kingdom.
Saudi Arabia cancels 14-day waiting period for ... 06:43 PM | 25 Oct, 2021
RIYADH – The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has abolished 14 day waiting period for Umrah pilgrims. Pilgrims wishing to ...
- Why drone usage is important in agriculture?06:42 PM | 5 Feb, 2022
- Is too much fertilizer a problem?09:35 PM | 3 Feb, 2022
- Environmental impact of pesticides06:38 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Biochar: soil productivity enhancer09:24 AM | 29 Jan, 2022
- Subsidy on Gossiplor (BP ropes) for control of Pink Bollworm on cotton07:46 AM | 27 Jan, 2022
- Pakistani court sentences Hindu teacher to life imprisonment over ...08:00 PM | 8 Feb, 2022
-
- Shocking revelations made in police report about Hareem Shah’s ...06:51 PM | 8 Feb, 2022
- Saudi Arabia revises Umrah pilgrimage policy for foreigners06:28 PM | 8 Feb, 2022
-
-
- Ertugrul star Burcu Kıratlı and husband file for divorce again04:58 PM | 8 Feb, 2022
- Shoaib Akhtar has a thoughtful message for public in first TikTok ...02:43 PM | 8 Feb, 2022
- Pakistan denies seeking $5 billion loan from China, Russia and ...05:57 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan’s Top News Moments of 202110:47 PM | 31 Dec, 2021