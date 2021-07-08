Silicon Valley tech evangelist Arzish Azam appointed as adviser to Science & Tech minister
Share
Federal Minister for Science & Technology (MOST) Shibli Faraz has appointed Arzish Azam as his adviser to assist the government in building an enabling environment for emerging technologies including Blockchain, Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence, and Internet of Things etc.
Arzish Azam is the Country Manager for Startup Grind Pakistan, the world’s largest startup community and CEO of Ejad Labs, where his team hosts the largest tech conferences promoting Pakistan globally.
His company has also helped hundreds of startups, freelancers, SaaS companies, developers, IT service providers and more to launch their business in the US. He also founded the Pak-US Tech Exchange, connecting Pakistan and Silicon Valley by enabling hundreds of startups and SMEs.
- Abubakar, Omer, Nabeel, Hamza enter BoP Junior Tennis U-12 semifinals09:45 PM | 8 Jul, 2021
- Silicon Valley tech evangelist Arzish Azam appointed as adviser to ...09:31 PM | 8 Jul, 2021
- World’s deepest swimming pool opens in Dubai (VIDEO)09:04 PM | 8 Jul, 2021
- World’s tallest sandcastle erected In Denmark08:30 PM | 8 Jul, 2021
-
- Shahroz Sabzwari spills the beans on why he married Sadaf Kanwal06:35 PM | 8 Jul, 2021
- Why footballer Hajra Khan was 'terrified' at Hum Style Awards?03:40 PM | 8 Jul, 2021
- Ayeza Khan pays tribute to Sridevi in gorgeous yellow saree03:12 PM | 8 Jul, 2021
- World’s most powerful passports in 2021: Where does Pakistan stand?03:35 PM | 7 Jul, 2021
- 16 Pakistani universities among Asia's top 50002:36 PM | 8 Jun, 2021
- Famous figures who survived serious plane incidents07:21 PM | 29 May, 2021
- Best anti-aging foods to look younger09:47 PM | 18 May, 2021