Silicon Valley tech evangelist Arzish Azam appointed as adviser to Science & Tech minister

Federal Minister for Science & Technology (MOST) Shibli Faraz has appointed Arzish Azam as his adviser to assist the government in building an enabling environment for emerging technologies including Blockchain, Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence, and Internet of Things etc.

Arzish Azam is the Country Manager for Startup Grind Pakistan, the world’s largest startup community and CEO of Ejad Labs, where his team hosts the largest tech conferences promoting Pakistan globally.

His company has also helped hundreds of startups, freelancers, SaaS companies, developers, IT service providers and more to launch their business in the US. He also founded the Pak-US Tech Exchange, connecting Pakistan and Silicon Valley by enabling hundreds of startups and SMEs.