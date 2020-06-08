Malala Yousafzai officially graduates from Oxford University
The coronavirus pandemic has taken a lot out of the graduation ceremonies many students were dreaming of, but that doesn’t mean you can’t celebrate your proudest achievements!
Youngest Nobel Prize laureate and education activist Malala Yousafzai has officially graduated from Oxford University in a virtual convocation.
The 22-year-old was also featured in the popular lineup in YouTube original, Dear Class of 2020 – that brought together stars such as Michelle Obama, Beyoncé and others to celebrate the success of the graduating class.
Congratulations on your graduation, @Malala! We're honored to share your words and celebrate you as a member of the unstoppable Class of 2020. #DearClassof2020https://t.co/dajFzsKVHq pic.twitter.com/jB8NQ915nD— YouTube (@YouTube) June 7, 2020
“Don’t be defined by what you lose in this crisis but by how you respond to it,” she shared. “You have gained your education, now it’s time that you go out and use it for the betterment of the world. Congratulations to the class of 2020.”
Yousafzai, hailing from Swat, has been living in the UK since October 2012.
Congratulations to Malala Yousafzai on this outstanding achievement and we wish her the best for her future!
