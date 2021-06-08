Ertugrul star Esra Bilgic looks stunning in new video
Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan has gained much admiration in Pakistan ever since the super hit Turkish television series Dirilis: Ertugrul on-aired.

Pakistan has fallen head over heels with Bilgic aka Halime Sultan and this comes as no surprise. The 28-year-old is drop-dead-gorgeous on screen and off with an alluring Instagram feed that keeps the fans hooked.

The innocent beauty revamped her look and effortlessly glided into the shoes of a glamorous diva. Turning to her Instagram handle, she flaunted her ultra-glam look in a new post with a sneak peek into how she gets ready.

Looking stunning, Esra's mesmerising face left the fans bedazzled. Her stylist Alevkaya elevated her beauty and boosted her confidence as she applied her makeup techniques to keep her face fresh and unaffected from the sunshine.

A fashionista to the core, Esra's style has been lauded by many as she infuses subtle grace in every avatar she dons. Apart from dabbling in versatile roles, she is striking and has a great sense of style.

