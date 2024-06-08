Pakistan to send 1000 students to China for advanced agricultural training

In a significant move towards enhancing agricultural education in the country, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has decided to send 1,000 students to China's Yangling Agricultural Demonstration University for modern agricultural training, fully funded by the government.

According to reports, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, currently on an official visit to China, visited the Yangling Agricultural Demonstration University in Shizuishan City. During his visit, he announced the decision to send Pakistani students to the university for specialized agricultural training and instructed Pakistani ambassadors and relevant authorities to finalize the project with Chinese officials.

Furthermore, the Prime Minister extended an invitation to the university to establish campuses in Pakistan, emphasizing the government's readiness to collaborate in all aspects.

During the visit, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif toured various sections of the university and witnessed Pakistani pavilions showcasing Pakistani products. He was briefed on the collaboration between 26 countries in agricultural research through the Yangling Agricultural Demonstration University, highlighting Pakistan as the first country to initiate cooperation with the university.

The briefing also shed light on Pakistani scientists and universities participating in research collaborations.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reiterated Pakistan's agricultural potential and the government's commitment to modernize agriculture for increased productivity. He emphasized the potential of Pakistani agricultural products and their processing to boost national exports, which remains a top priority for the government.

Additionally, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited a modern plant production factory, where he observed various stages of vertical farming techniques in practical demonstration.

Federal Ministers Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Ahsan Iqbal, Muhammad Aurangzeb, Attaullah Tarrar, Dr. Musaddiq Malik, and Rana Tanveer Hussain accompanied the Prime Minister during the visit, showcasing the government's collective efforts towards agricultural advancement.