First National Women Futsal Championship starts in Peshawar
PESHAWAR – First National Women Futsal Championship started today at Qayyum Sports Complex, Peshawar on the occasion of World Women Day.

Talking to media in Peshawar yesterday, Chairman of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Futsal Association Waji Ul Hassan briefed about the sports activity.

He said all arrangements in this connection have been finalized and Directorate General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has extended full support to have this first National Women Futsal Championship.

The opening ceremony was held Monday morning while the closing ceremony will be organized on Wednesday.

