‘You can be my wingman any time’, Tom Cruise tells King Charles at coronation

The all-star Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle witnessed a dramatic tribute by none other than Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise to the newly crowned King Charles III.

Just 24 hours after the monarch's coronation, Cruise took to the skies, broadcasting his message from the cockpit of his own plane while speaking directly to the camera.

In his typical daring fashion, Cruise addressed King Charles as "Pilot to pilot, Your Majesty, you can be my wingman any time." The Top Gun star added his unique touch to the star-studded event, which took place in the enchanting grounds of Windsor Castle, located to the west of London.

Alongside Cruise, a host of American stars graced the stage, having flown in to participate in this memorable concert. The lineup included renowned names such as Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, Bette Midler, Andrea Bocelli, Bryn Terfyl and the beloved British group Take That.

Tom Cruise's involvement in royal events is not a new occurrence. He has had previous connections to the British monarchy, notably as a guest at the funeral of Diana, Princess of Wales, in 1997. At the time, Cruise attended alongside his then-wife Nicole Kidman. Reports suggest that Cruise and Princess Diana were close friends, having met at the London premiere of his and Kidman's romantic drama "Far and Away" in 1992. Their connection further emphasized Cruise's ties to the royal family.

The coronation concert held on Sunday, hosted by the beloved "Downton Abbey" star Hugh Bonneville, was a grand affair. Over 20,000 guests, including members of the public, gathered in the enchanting grounds of Windsor Castle to celebrate the coronation of King Charles, which had taken place the previous day on May 6. Among the esteemed guests were the newly crowned King and his wife, Queen Camilla, as well as Prince William, Princess Catherine, their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte, and other members of the royal family. The event was a momentous occasion, symbolizing the beginning of King Charles' reign.

The concert also welcomed several notable celebrities to its star-studded lineup. Hugh Jackman, renowned for his acting prowess, made an appearance and even extended an invitation to the King to visit the set of "Deadpool 3," which is scheduled to be filmed in the United Kingdom during the upcoming summer.

It also featured a special performance by Ncuti Gatwa, the upcoming Doctor Who star, who delivered a live rendition of a scene from "Romeo and Juliet" on stage. Joining him was Mei Mac, known for her work in "My Neighbor Totoro," who added an extra touch of charm to the occasion.