Pakistan marks 143rd birth anniversary of Allama Iqbal tomorrow

LAHORE – The 143rd birth anniversary of Pakistan's national poet Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal will be observed with traditional zeal and fervor across the country tomorrow.

Various literary, educational, political, social and cultural organizations will arrange special programmes to pay homage to the great poet of Subcontinent and highlight different aspects of his life and teachings.

A graceful change of guard ceremony will be held at the mausoleum of the great philosopher in Lahore.