Pakistan marks 143rd birth anniversary of Allama Iqbal tomorrow
Web Desk
09:50 PM | 8 Nov, 2020
Pakistan marks 143rd birth anniversary of Allama Iqbal tomorrow
Share

LAHORE – The 143rd birth anniversary of Pakistan's national poet Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal will be observed with traditional zeal and fervor across the country tomorrow.

Various literary, educational, political, social and cultural organizations will arrange special programmes to pay homage to the great poet of Subcontinent and highlight different aspects of his life and teachings.

A graceful change of guard ceremony will be held at the mausoleum of the great philosopher in Lahore.

More From This Category
IN PICS: Pakistan, Russia begin DRUZBHA-V ...
10:41 PM | 8 Nov, 2020
Indian army kills another three young Kashmiris ...
10:26 PM | 8 Nov, 2020
Pakistan marks 143rd birth anniversary of Allama ...
09:50 PM | 8 Nov, 2020
President Alvi congratulates Biden, Kamala on ...
09:22 PM | 8 Nov, 2020
Punjab Police launch Women safety app – Here's ...
08:18 PM | 8 Nov, 2020
KP becomes first Pakistani province to integrate ...
07:04 PM | 8 Nov, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
System of a Down releases first new songs after a 15-year absence
09:57 PM | 7 Nov, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr