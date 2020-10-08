Pakistani celebs speak up against ban on Churails

01:20 PM | 8 Oct, 2020
Pakistani celebs speak up against ban on Churails
Director Asim Abbasi’s popular web-series ‘Churails’, uncovering some bitter societal realities of Pakistan, caused a stir around the world ever since it premiered on ZEE5.

However, the series has now been made inaccessible in the country as the moral police feels offended by a monologue of Hina Bayat from the show. 

The decision to ban the path-breaking series has set social media ablaze as many celebs voice their support for artistic freedom. Sanam Saeed, Osman Khalid Butt, Mansha Pasha and others are sick of the ban culture and believe that there other more pressing issues within the country that need to be sorted.

Marking Abbasi’s digital debut ‘Churails‘ houses a star-studded cast including Sarwat Gilani, Mehar Bano, Yasra Rizvi and Nimra Bucha in the lead.

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more! 

