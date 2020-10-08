“The Witcher” season 2 – first look revealed by Netflix

Omaima Asim Shami
11:20 AM | 8 Oct, 2020
“The Witcher” season 2 – first look revealed by Netflix
Share

The Witcher 2 – Netflix has resumed production for the second season of the fantasy drama in August after an interruption since March due to the global pandemic. This eight-episode season is expected to release any time in 2021, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Fans were already aware that Henry Cavill’s Witcher, along with Anya Chalotra’s Yennefer and Freya Allan’s Ciri, will be there for the second season. However, several new actors will also be a part of the cast, including Kristofer Hivju (the actor who played Tormond Giantsbane in the Game of Thrones) as Nivellen.

Netflix has revealed the first official look for The Witcherseason 2 and that Geralt of Rivia, Ciri, and Yennefer are getting new looks in season 2.

Henry Cavill shared two photos on Instagram, revealing his Geralt of Rivia from the upcoming season. These photos showed Geralt’s new “ab armor,” but things spiced up when Netflix revealed pictures of Ciri in Season 2.

The role played by Freya Allan practically looks like a new cast member due to the avid transformation. The princess appears to have turned into a potential warrior. According to Forbes, the upcoming season has rid Ciri of her previous “ghostly elf child” vibe and made her more intense and dark. Not only this but due to wide acclamation of the first season, Netflix has announced a prequel series. It will be a six-part live-action series titled Blood Origin, telling the story of the first Witches, along with an animated film.

More From This Category
HSY to be a part of Oscars committee 2020
05:42 PM | 8 Oct, 2020
‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ halts production ...
02:07 PM | 8 Oct, 2020
Pakistani celebs speak up against ban on Churails
01:20 PM | 8 Oct, 2020
Esra Bilgic set to become the new face of a ...
12:23 PM | 8 Oct, 2020
Celebs lash out at PEMRA for trying to ban ...
12:09 PM | 8 Oct, 2020
Jannat Mirza becomes first Pakistani to hit 10M ...
11:53 AM | 8 Oct, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
HSY to be a part of Oscars committee 2020
05:42 PM | 8 Oct, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr