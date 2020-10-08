“The Witcher” season 2 – first look revealed by Netflix
Share
The Witcher 2 – Netflix has resumed production for the second season of the fantasy drama in August after an interruption since March due to the global pandemic. This eight-episode season is expected to release any time in 2021, according to Entertainment Weekly.
Fans were already aware that Henry Cavill’s Witcher, along with Anya Chalotra’s Yennefer and Freya Allan’s Ciri, will be there for the second season. However, several new actors will also be a part of the cast, including Kristofer Hivju (the actor who played Tormond Giantsbane in the Game of Thrones) as Nivellen.
Netflix has revealed the first official look for The Witcherseason 2 and that Geralt of Rivia, Ciri, and Yennefer are getting new looks in season 2.
Henry Cavill shared two photos on Instagram, revealing his Geralt of Rivia from the upcoming season. These photos showed Geralt’s new “ab armor,” but things spiced up when Netflix revealed pictures of Ciri in Season 2.
View this post on Instagram
"'It may turn out,’ said the white-haired man a moment later, ‘that their comrades or cronies may ask what befell these evil men. Tell them the Wolf bit them. The White Wolf. And add that they should keep glancing over their shoulders. One day they’ll look back and see the Wolf.’" - From the writings of Andrzej Sapkowski @WitcherNetflix #Witcher2
The role played by Freya Allan practically looks like a new cast member due to the avid transformation. The princess appears to have turned into a potential warrior. According to Forbes, the upcoming season has rid Ciri of her previous “ghostly elf child” vibe and made her more intense and dark. Not only this but due to wide acclamation of the first season, Netflix has announced a prequel series. It will be a six-part live-action series titled Blood Origin, telling the story of the first Witches, along with an animated film.
- PIA's iconic Roosevelt Hotel in New York announces to close doors ...11:54 PM | 8 Oct, 2020
- SC dismisses MQM’s petition seeking re-census in Karachi11:00 PM | 8 Oct, 2020
- First-ever police station inaugurated in Bajaur09:59 PM | 8 Oct, 2020
- This giant Pakistani bowler aims to become world's tallest cricketer08:42 PM | 8 Oct, 2020
- US appreciates Pakistan’s positive role in Afghan peace process08:16 PM | 8 Oct, 2020
- ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ halts production after positive ...02:07 PM | 8 Oct, 2020
-
- Esra Bilgic set to become the new face of a famous Pakistani lawn ...12:23 PM | 8 Oct, 2020
- Pakistan terms Kashmir, Palestine disputes as UN's most long-standing ...11:18 AM | 22 Sep, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020