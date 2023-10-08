India vs Australia Live Streaming

CHENNAI – India will face Australia in their opening match of the Cricket World Cup 2023 in M A Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, India today (Sunday).

India's recent triumph in the ODI series against Australia, which they won 2-1 just before the World Cup, provides a significant confidence boost for the squad led by Rohit Sharma.

While the Aussies are quite a distance ahead of India in the overall head-to-head record between the two sides in ODI cricket, the Men in Blue have closed the gap of late.

Since India’s 36-run win over Australia at the last ODI World Cup in 2019, the two teams have faced off in 12 ODIs, and have registered six wins apiece.

Match Timings, Date, Venue

India vs Australia Cricket World Cup match will take place at M A Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, starting at 1:30 PM Pakistan Standard Time.

Fixture Date Time Venue India vs Australia 08 October 2023 1:30 PM Chennai

Live Streaming

India vs Australia match is being live-streamed at Daraz, Tapmad, Jazz Tamsha and ARY ZAP.

Platforms Android iOS Web tampad TV Link Link Link ARY Zap Link Link Link Tamasha Link Link Link Daraz Link Link Link

The match is being telecasted live on the PTV Sports and A-Sports in Pakistan.

The match is being live-streamed at Disney+Hotstar, Start Sports TV channels in India.

India Possible Playing 11

Rohit Sharma (capt), Shubman Gill/Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer/Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

Australia Possible Playing 11

David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (capt), Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa.