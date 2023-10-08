Sajal Aly, Farhan Saeed express disappointment over LSA 2023 conduct

Pakistani actor Farhan Saeed and actress Sajal Aly do not shy away from calling spade a spade. Both the stars are pretty vocal about societal issues and voice their opinions over important matters. Disappointed by the conduct of this year's LUX Style Awards (LSA), Aly and Saeed took to social media to share their opinions

The Suno Chanda famed actor, who bagged multiple nominations for his blockbuster drama serial Mere Humsafar opposite Hania Aamir, and film Tich Button alongside an ensemble cast, was pretty disappointed with the Friday night's event.

The Jhok Sarkar star took to Instagram to share his opinion on the wins and added that everyone “deserves a fair chance at winning for their hard work at any platform” but also congratulated all the winners.

“If you had to fix it , it could have been done intelligently at least #LSA2023 !” the Sajni singer wrote on Instagram.

“I don’t say this for myself but for anyone who deserves a fair chance at winning for their hard work at any platform, I say this to encourage ppl who aspire to join our industry! I say this to keep people’s faith in us intact !” he opined.

“Nevertheless, Your Love Is The Biggest Award I Have !!” Saeed shared while sending “Congratulations to all the winners!”

Actress Armeena Khan commented, “The whole process was a “party pris” designed by a clique to scratch each others backs and self-aggrandisement. I’m so glad and it’s about time someone called them out.”

Model Sofia Khan added, “You said it !!!!!! But Lux has never been fair !!! Never.”

“Shahzaib for the win,” commented Zara Noor Abbas, tagging Saeed.

In tandem, the What's Love Got To Do With It? actress took to Instagram Stories to share two cents on the matter.

“Award shows are a great way to appreciate art and artists and to encourage us as actors,” Aly began and made three requests to the LSA and their jury.

“I request Lux Style Awards and their jury to at least nominate those who have done stellar work. It is greatly disappointing to me as an artist that LSA routinely ignores other artists who are doing great work,” Aly added and gave examples of different actors and their works including.

“Mehwish Hayat was great in London Nahi Jaunga. Zara Noor Abbas for Badshah Begum and Ushna Shah for Habs. Who exactly are the jury members, do they watch our shows even? Or do they simply choose who is popular? It is one thing to not win an award but to simply be ignored even if you have done great work is heartbreaking to not just one artist but to all,” the Gul-e-Rana star complained.

“My second request is LSA also need to honor technical teams like DOPs and their very hard working teams who create magic for us, us actors and for the audiences who see us,” she further stated.

“My third request is: please add a way/ category to honor supporting actors. We have great actors who make our plays stronger because of their contributions. Let's appreciate them please,” Aly shared.

“PS: How could Jo Bichar Gaye not even be nominated?,” she asked.

Saeed bagged multiple nominations at this year's award show for Tich Button and Mere Humsafar including Film of the Year in Viewer's Choice category, Best Male Actor of the Year, Best TV Play, and Best TV actor.

Aly's Sinf-e-Aahan, on the other hand, was nominated in the Viewer's Choice Category in Best TV Play, Best Emerging Talent TV, Best Ensemble Play, Best TV Actress, Best TV Director, and Best TV Play Writer.