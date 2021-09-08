PM Imran launches cadastral map of Islamabad to defeat land grabbers

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday launched the cadastral map of Islamabad, saying the technology will help defeat land grabbers.

Speaking on the occasion, the premier said digitalization of land record will bring transparency in transfer of properties, adding that now anyone can get information of plots and other lands online.

He announced that cadastral mapping of Islamabad, Lahore, and Karachi will be completed by November this year.

The cadastral mapping project has been conceived and inspired by vision of the Prime Minister to modernize the old "Patwar system" into modernized digital online system, according to state broadcaster.

"لینڈ ریکارڈ ڈیجیٹلائزیشن قبضہ مافیا کو شکست دے گی،"



وزیراعظم عمران خان،

The system will help overseas Pakistani to verify online information before purchase of land in the federal capital.

It would also help identify the illicit hinging of state land, encroachment at nullah and forests.

PM Imran also appreciated Capital Development Authority, Survey General of Pakistan and other departments for completing the task successfully in a short span of time.