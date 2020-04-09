PM Imran to reach Quetta on a day-long visit today
08:56 AM | 9 Apr, 2020
PM Imran to reach Quetta on a day-long visit today
ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan will reach Quetta on a day-long visit today (Thursday).

According to media details, the prime minister will be given briefing regarding the steps taken to stem the spread of coronavirus (COVID 19).

The premier will also hold meetings with Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai and Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan during his visit to provincial capital.

