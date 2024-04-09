Hasan Ahmed throws surprise birthday party for wife Sunita Marshall

KARACHI – Pakistan’s gorgeous model and actress Sunita Marshall Ahmed turned 43 today (April 9) and her birthday was made special by hubby Hasan Ahmed a day earlier by throwing a special party for her.

The Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3 actress shared the moments of “one of the best surprise thrown in by” her husband on Instagramm.

A video shared by the model shows her entering a restaurant where a group of his friends gathered to welcome by singing “Happy Birthday”.

“One of the best surprise thrown in by my darling @hassan.ahmedofficial on my birthday with my loved ones ( you pulled it off hubby Yayyyy ),” Sunita wrote in Instagram.

She thanked to Sadi Yahya for coming from Peshawar to attend the birthday party. “Once again thank you all from the bottom of my heart”.