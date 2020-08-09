50 dead as heavy monsoon rains lash parts of Pakistan
Web Desk
06:28 PM | 9 Aug, 2020
50 dead as heavy monsoon rains lash parts of Pakistan
KARACHI/ ISLAMABAD - Over 50 people died in three days of heavy monsoon rains triggering flash floods in the various parts of the country, NDMA report said on Sunday.

Troops with boats rushed to a flood-affected district in the country's southern Sindh province on Sunday to evacuate people to safer places.

According to Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Authority, 19 people were killed in rain-related incidents in northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, 12 in southern Sindh province, 8 in Punjab province, and 10 in the country's scenic northern Gilgit Baltistan region in the past three days.

Moreover, rains also partially damaged about 100 homes and caused a breach in a main flooded canal, inundating villages in Sindh.

In a statement, the military said troops used boats to rescue stranded people and move them to safer places. 

Similarly, heavy rains also lashed many districts in Baluchistan, damaging homes.

According to local media reports, at least eight people were killed in Baluchistan because of rains and flash flooding.

Heavy rainfall began last week and continued Sunday, flooding streets even in the eastern city of Lahore. 

According to the Meteorological Department, heavy rains are expected to continue next week.

The fourth monsoon spell of the season is leaving Karachi and heading to Balochistan and other parts of Sindh. But the rain left havoc in its wake, the Met Office report added.

