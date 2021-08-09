Cylinder blast inside passenger van kills 10 in Gujranwala
Share
GUJRAT – At least ten people were killed and seven others suffered serious injuries in a cylinder blast in a passenger van in Gujranwala on late Sunday.
Reports quoting sources cited that the van caught fire after a collision with a milk tanker near the Shahkot Mor of Rahwali Cantt.
Gujranwala Assistant Commissioner Shabeer Butt while speaking with a publication told that Lahore bound van, having 16 passengers, had reduced the speed when it approached the railway crossing and a tanker hit it from behind which caused the fire.
#Pakistan🇵🇰:At least nine people were killed and 15 others injured late night when a cylinder in a passenger van exploded in Gujranwala, Pakistan's eastern Punjab province.— Wᵒˡᵛᵉʳᶤᶰᵉ Uᵖᵈᵃᵗᵉˢ𖤐 (@W0lverineupdate) August 9, 2021
pic.twitter.com/lEUKglPBc0
Butt also confirmed the death of nine passengers on the spot while another succumbed to injuries later. Meanwhile, seven injured passengers were shifted to Gujranwala DHQ Hospital by Rescue 1122.
Officials said that the injured are in a critical state and are being referred to Lahore for treatment while an inquiry would determine the exact cause and the identity of the victims is yet to be ascertained.
Two policemen martyred, 18 wounded in Quetta blast 10:20 PM | 8 Aug, 2021
Two policemen were martyred and 18 others were wounded when an explosive device planted on a motorcycle exploded on ...
- Future of Green Politics in Pakistan11:48 AM | 9 Aug, 2021
- Justice Jamal Mandokhail takes oath as Supreme Court judge11:45 AM | 9 Aug, 2021
- PM Imran to inaugurate world's biggest Miyawaki urban forest in ...11:19 AM | 9 Aug, 2021
- How NCOC helped Pakistan fight COVID-19 pandemic – watch ISPR ...10:39 AM | 9 Aug, 2021
- Cylinder blast inside passenger van kills 10 in Gujranwala10:15 AM | 9 Aug, 2021
- Nawal Saeed’s new dance video goes viral05:15 PM | 8 Aug, 2021
- Fawad Khan spends quality time with family in Skardu04:37 PM | 8 Aug, 2021
- Aamir Liaquat caught flirting with Fiza Ali, video goes viral03:00 PM | 8 Aug, 2021
- Best action movies of all times08:35 PM | 7 Aug, 2021
- Stars who used apps to find love08:02 PM | 24 Jul, 2021
- World’s most powerful passports in 2021: Where does Pakistan stand?03:35 PM | 7 Jul, 2021
- 16 Pakistani universities among Asia's top 50002:36 PM | 8 Jun, 2021