Cylinder blast inside passenger van kills 10 in Gujranwala

Web Desk
10:15 AM | 9 Aug, 2021
GUJRAT – At least ten people were killed and seven others suffered serious injuries in a cylinder blast in a passenger van in Gujranwala on late Sunday.

Reports quoting sources cited that the van caught fire after a collision with a milk tanker near the Shahkot Mor of Rahwali Cantt.

Gujranwala Assistant Commissioner Shabeer Butt while speaking with a publication told that Lahore bound van, having 16 passengers, had reduced the speed when it approached the railway crossing and a tanker hit it from behind which caused the fire.

Butt also confirmed the death of nine passengers on the spot while another succumbed to injuries later. Meanwhile, seven injured passengers were shifted to Gujranwala DHQ Hospital by Rescue 1122.

Officials said that the injured are in a critical state and are being referred to Lahore for treatment while an inquiry would determine the exact cause and the identity of the victims is yet to be ascertained.

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

