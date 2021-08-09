How NCOC helped Pakistan fight COVID-19 pandemic – watch ISPR documentary
ISLAMABAD – Inter-Services Public Relations Sunday released a special documentary on Sunday as August 8 marks 500 days since the NCOC was formed to synergise and articulate a unified national effort against Covid-19.

Prime Minister’s aide on Health Dr. Zafar Mirza with the help of the military media wing, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), released a documentary titled Azam-e-Alishan (NCOC: A Unified Endeavour).

The documentary highlights the formation of NCOC, the country’s nerve center for Covid response, and how it is functioning to supply statistics and make informed decisions based on them. It shows how NCOC played a key role in creating national unity that eventually leads the country to fight against the novel Covid-19 with efficacy.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Imran Khan, President Dr. Arif Alvi, and Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, along with other lawmakers, also paid tribute to Pakistan’s top monitoring body for its efforts against Covid-19.

The premier Imran Khan took to Twitter to note that Pakistan's COVID-19 strategy has been appreciated by the world and paid tribute to the NCOC team which has been the ‘linchpin’ of Pakistan's strategy to curb the deadly disease.

“NCOC has remained pivotal to Pakistan’s riposte against COVID-19. It symbolises [an] optimised national response [to] adversity, saving precious lives. Accolades for the NCOC team on completing 500 days of continuous struggle & delivery,” Pakistan Army Chief said.

President Arif Alvi also appreciated the effort done by the platform laid by the Khan to ensure poor people did not suffer in lockdowns.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the National Command & Operation Centre (NCOC), Federal Minister Asad Umar, shared a video that marked the completion of 500 days of the principal body. It goes to the credit of the Pakistani nation that we succeeded in restricting the virus and the world endorsed it, the PTI leader wrote.

