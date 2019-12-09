Bilal Abbas praises Noman Ijaz for assisting him in acting
Share
LAHORE - Pakistani TV star Bilal Abbas Khan is all praises for veteran actor Nauman Ijaz . Taking to Instagram, the actor shared a picture of the two from an upcoming project and thanked Naumaan for teaching him acting and the art of changing expressions.
The picture Bilal shared was from an upcoming project, though the actor refrained from sharing further details.“Not allowed to reveal much detail about this project but just couldn’t resist sharing this one,” he wrote.
View this post on Instagram
While shooting for orangreza he was the one who actually taught me how to switch expressions,focus on reaction more than delivering lines aur bohat kuch jo sir ke uper se guzar gaya tha 🙈🤦♂ @naumaanijazofficial Thank you for being an institution and inspiration for alot of actors like me to look up to Not allowed to reveal much details about this project but just couldn’t resist sharing this one. 📷: @aleybhaidani
Bilal said the actor is an institution and inspiration for a lot of actors like him. The two previously shared the screen in Hum TV’s O Rangreza which also starred Sajal Aly.
“While we were shooting for O Rangreza, he was the one who taught me how to switch expressions, focus on reaction more than delivering lines,” Bilal wrote.
TV legend Nauman had also posted a picture with Bilal from the sets of the same project and called Bilal a “cutie pie.”
Here, looking forward to seeing what these talented stars are coming up with.
Are you excited too? Let us know in the comments section below.
- FO blasts India's false claims about persecution of minorities in ...10:02 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- NAB urges govt not to remove Mayram’s name from ECL08:45 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Watch Pakistani billionaire’s luxury yacht smashes into bridge in ...08:11 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Former Pakistan Air Force chief passes away07:18 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- CJP Khosa stresses judges, lawyers' training to ensure justice06:54 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
-
-
- Malala is on Teen Vogue’s ‘Cover of The Decade’01:06 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Zameen.com launches new Plot Finder tool to facilitate online plot ...07:25 PM | 22 Nov, 2019
- Azadi March: Chaudhry brothers active for compromise talks as Fazl ...12:08 AM | 5 Nov, 2019
- 8 Reasons to buy HONOR 8 Series04:49 PM | 23 Oct, 2019
- Meet members of Pakistan’s first-ever National Youth Council05:05 PM | 1 Jul, 2019