Fajr Sheikh’s workout video goes viral
09:05 AM | 9 Dec, 2022
Fajr Sheikh is a beautiful new addition to the Pakistani showbiz industry. She started her career as a model and after that she switched towards acting. She has done her debut from drama serial “Betiyaan” which is currently airing on ARY Digital.
Fajr is a fitness freak and loves to share her fitness routine with the fans. She has been following a hard core exercise routine.
Taking to Instagram, the actress posted a workout video.
Here is the reaction a netizens:
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2022-12-09/fajr-sheikh-s-fitness-workout-video-goes-viral-1670559153-1097.png
