Justin Bieber reveals he has Lyme disease but vows to be 'back better than ever'

Canadian pop singer Justin Bieber has told his fans that he is battling Lyme disease.

Bieber posted a message on Instagram revealing the diagnosis and saying he had experienced “a rough couple of years”.

Bieber told his followers: “I’ve been recently diagnosed with Lyme disease, not only that but had a serious case of chronic mono which affected my skin, brain function, energy, and overall health.

“These things will be explained further in a docu series I’m putting on YouTube shortly.. you can learn all that I’ve been battling and OVERCOMING!!”

He added: “It’s been a rough couple years but getting the right treatment that will help treat this so far incurable disease and I will be back and better than ever NO CAP.”

Bieber is scheduled to release a 10-episode series on YouTube titled "Justin Bieber: Seasons" on Jan. 27. He has recently hinted at his struggles, having said in March that he was stepping away from making new musicto work on "deep rooted issues" and his marriage to the model Hailey Baldwin.

Justin's wife, Hailey Baldwin, took to Twitter to ask her 1.4 million Twitter followers not to downplay the severity of Lyme disease, saying in a series of posts "Please do your research and listen to the stories of people who have suffered with it for years.

"Making fun of and belittling a disease you don’t understand is never the way, all it takes is educating yourself."

Lyme disease is a bacterial infection commonly carried by ticks.

Symptoms can range from a rash around the bite area and fever to, in some cases, tiredness, aches and loss of energy that can last for years.

Here’s wishing Bieber a speedy recovery and more health!

