Nomination papers of Usman Dar’s mother approved

04:18 PM | 9 Jan, 2024
Nomination papers of Usman Dar’s mother approved

SIALKOT – Rehana Imtiaz Dar, the mother of former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Usman Dar, is set to go head-to-head with Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Asif, a longtime rival of her son, in the NA-71 Sialkot-2 constituency after her nomination papers received the green light from the election tribunal on Tuesday.

Securing approval for her nomination papers paves the way for Rehana to vie for a National Assembly seat in the upcoming general elections slated for February 8.

Initially rejected by the returning officer (RO) over allegations of unlawfully acquiring 40-marla land through forgery, Rehana appealed the decision before the election tribunal. Subsequently, the tribunal overturned the RO’s ruling, clearing the way for her participation in the electoral race.

Conversely, the nomination papers of Dar’s sister-in-law, Ruba Dar, spouse of his brother Umer Dar, faced rejection in the same constituency. Reasons cited included alleged non-payment of Punjab Social Security dues for both women.

Dar had previously expressed unwavering support for his mother’s intention to contest the general elections. His stance solidified after an alleged “attack” by Sialkot Police on his residence, conducted without search warrants, resulting in mistreatment of his family on December 18.

Dar attributed these incidents to PML-N’s Khawaja Asif, accusing him of orchestrating actions to intimidate his family.

Undeterred by the circumstances, Rehana affirmed her determination to file nomination papers for the February 8 polls. She recounted an incident where individuals purportedly linked to Khawaja Asif had harassed her, stating her resolute refusal to succumb to their demands. Even in the face of potential imprisonment, she expressed her commitment to contest the elections.

Nomination papers of Usman Dar’s mother approved

