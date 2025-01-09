Rates for burial in Karachi graveyards announced

KARACHI – Mayor of Karachi, Murtaza Wahab, has set official rates for burial in registered graveyards in the port city, asking the citizens not to pay extra charges.

Wahab stated that the burial fee in registered graveyards has been fixed at Rs14,300. Banners displaying the set rates have also been put up in all registered cemeteries.

He emphasised that workers in cemeteries are bound to receive the fixed amount, and any individual charging more than the set fee will face strict action.

Citizens should not pay more than the fixed charges of Rs14,300 for burial. He urged the citizens to file complaints about overcharging by dialing 1339.

He also stated that decisive action has been initiated against the mafia involved in demolishing graves, and no one will be allowed to operate in cemeteries without Karachi Municipal Corporation (KMC) registration.