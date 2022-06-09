Alizeh Shah flaunts her glam look in latest viral video
Pakistan's rising actress Alizeh Shah’s beautiful looks and rebellious nature works like a magnet since the Ehd e Wafa star turns heads with her every move.
This time around, the 21-year-old starlet mesmerised her admirers with her fashion and wardrobe choices as she shared some BTS videos from her shooting schedule.
Flaunting her glam look in the latest viral video, Shah left her massive fan following swooning as she revamped her look with long hair and stunning makeup.
On the work front, Alizeh is sharing the screen with Ali Rehman and Khushal Khan in the drama serial Bebasi.
