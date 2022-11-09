PM Shehbaz, DG ISPR, Imran Khan and others laud Pakistan’s victory over New Zealand in T20 World Cup

LAHORE – Social sites are bombarded with greetings for Men in Green who crushed New Zealand at the Sydney cricket ground to book spot in T20 World Cup final.

As Babar-led squad outclassed the New Zealand team, celebrities, politicians, cricketers and commentators took to social sites to shower praise on the squad, which earlier lost all the hopes.

Team Green was written off after last-ball defeats to Men in Blue and Zimbabwe but managed to scrape through. Dutch's miracle win over South Africa also rekindled chances for Pakistan.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif wrote, "Passion, commitment & discipline Well done Team Pakistan for an incredible comeback."

Passion, commitment & discipline



Well done Team Pakistan 🇵🇰 for an incredible come back. — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) November 9, 2022

Army spokesperson, director general, Inter-Services Public Relations said, "Congratulations Team Pakistan for a stellar performance and winning #SemiFinalT20WC. Good luck Pakistan for the Final. Pakistan Zindabad!

Congratulations Team Pakistan 🇵🇰 for a stellar performance and winning #SemiFinalT20WC. Good luck for the Final. Pakistan 🇵🇰 Zindabad! — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) November 9, 2022

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto also congratulated the national cricket team. He termed the triumph a source of pride for the entire nation.

پی پی پی چیئرمین و وزیرِ خارجہ بلاول بھٹو زرداری کا قومی کرکٹ ٹیم کی کامیابی پر مبارکباد



چیئرمین بلاول بھٹو زرداری کی ٹی ٹوئنٹی ورلڈ کپ کے سیمی فائنل میں کامیابی پر کپتان سمیت تمام کھلاڑیوں کو مبارکباد @BBhuttoZardari #PakvsNZ — PPP (@MediaCellPPP) November 9, 2022

Imran Khan said "Congratulations to Babar Azam and the team for a great win".

Congratulations to Babar Azam and the team for a great win. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) November 9, 2022

Maryam Nawaz, the daughter of deposed PM, said Well done Champs! Pakistan Zindabad

Well done Champs! Pakistan Zindabad 🇵🇰 — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) November 9, 2022

More to follow...