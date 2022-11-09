PM Shehbaz, DG ISPR, Imran Khan and others laud Pakistan’s victory over New Zealand in T20 World Cup
PM Shehbaz, DG ISPR, Imran Khan and others laud Pakistan’s victory over New Zealand in T20 World Cup
LAHORE – Social sites are bombarded with greetings for Men in Green who crushed New Zealand at the Sydney cricket ground to book spot in T20 World Cup final.

As Babar-led squad outclassed the New Zealand team, celebrities, politicians, cricketers and commentators took to social sites to shower praise on the squad, which earlier lost all the hopes.

Team Green was written off after last-ball defeats to Men in Blue and Zimbabwe but managed to scrape through. Dutch's miracle win over South Africa also rekindled chances for Pakistan.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif wrote, "Passion, commitment & discipline Well done Team Pakistan for an incredible comeback."

Army spokesperson, director general, Inter-Services Public Relations said, "Congratulations Team Pakistan for a stellar performance and winning #SemiFinalT20WC. Good luck Pakistan for the Final. Pakistan  Zindabad!

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto also congratulated the national cricket team. He termed the triumph a source of pride for the entire nation.

Imran Khan said "Congratulations to Babar Azam and the team for a great win".

Maryam Nawaz, the daughter of deposed PM, said Well done Champs! Pakistan Zindabad

