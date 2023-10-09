Full court resumes hearing on pleas against Supreme Court Practice and Procedure Act

ISLAMABAD – A full court bench headed by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa resumed hearing petitions challenging the SC (Practice and Procedure) Act on Monday.
The proceedings against controversial legislation are being telecast live on national TV.
At the outset of today's hearing, Supreme Court Bar Association President Abid Zuberi said Parliament was not authrorised to tweak or formllate rules about practice and procedure act.
Calling it a misuse of power, Zubairi was of view that the term 'subject to law' in the constitution and only the apex court could make laws about the judiciary.
Chief Justice Isa then asked SCBA president, If words 'subject to law' are removed from the constitution, will it make any difference? Zuberi then responded negatively.
Justice Ijazul Ahsan ruled that the country's top court was only authorised and held authority to make rules about itself and these were given by the constitution.
In the previous session, the SC bench questioned why everyone surrendered when the martial laws were imposed, but agitated when the Parliament passed laws and challenged them in courts.
More to follow...
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 9, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.4
|282.4
|Euro
|EUR
|297
|300
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|346.5
|350
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.8
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.3
|75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|178.2
|180
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|757.11
|765.11
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210
|212
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.1
|39.5
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.69
|40.09
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.35
|36.7
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.46
|3.57
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.55
|1.62
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|920.53
|929.53
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.27
|61.87
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|166.61
|168.61
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.92
|27.22
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|739.41
|747.41
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|79.03
|79.73
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.34
|26.64
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|311.36
|313.86
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.79
|7.94
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs195,600 on Monday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 167,700.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,270
|Karachi
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,270
|Islamabad
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,270
|Peshawar
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,270
|Quetta
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,270
|Sialkot
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,270
|Attock
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,270
|Gujranwala
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,270
|Jehlum
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,270
|Multan
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,270
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,270
|Gujrat
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,270
|Nawabshah
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,270
|Chakwal
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,270
|Hyderabad
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,270
|Nowshehra
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,270
|Sargodha
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,270
|Faisalabad
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,270
|Mirpur
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,270
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.