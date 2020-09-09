Pakistan Army destroys 11th Indian spy drone along LoC this year
RAWALPINDI – Pakistan Army troops shot down another Indian spying quadcopter in Chakothi sector along the Line of Control, said military’s media wing on Wednesday.
According to ISPR, the quadcopter had intruded 500 meters on Pakistan’s side of the LOC.
This is 11th Indian quadcopter shot down by Pakistan Army this year, it added in a statement.
The tenth spy quadcopter had been gunned down in July in Pandu sector after it intruded 200 meters on Pakistani side, while ninth drone was shot down on June 27 in Hot Spring Sector.
