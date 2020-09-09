Transwoman Gul Panra gunned down in Peshawar
Share
PESHAWAR – A transgender person was killed and another injured when unknown gunmen opened fire on them in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s capital, police confirmed on Wednesday.
The deceased transgender activist has been identified as Gul Panra – the same name of a famous Pashto singer, who is alive – along with a friend came under attack in Peshawar’s Palosi neigbourhood yesterday night.
The wounded person was shifted to Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH), while an investigation into the murder is underway.
#JusticeforGulPanra has become a top trend on social media after the news surfaced, demanding action against the assailants.
A Transgender activist Gul Panra has been shot dead in Peshawar. Another Murder Of Humanity #JusticeForGulPanra pic.twitter.com/1Eb7cTVNDc— Aamir Bangash 🇵🇰 (@itsaamirr) September 9, 2020
It's not just Gul Parna; it is the entire humanity#JusticeForGulPanra pic.twitter.com/ZXJbbC3o73— Sarwat Iftikhar (@iftikhar_sarwat) September 9, 2020
Some posts on social media have erroneously identified Gul Panra, the transgender woman, as Gul Panra, the Pushto singer — who is alive.
- Saudi-led coalition forces destroys Houthi drone12:36 PM | 10 Sep, 2020
- Two girls drowned, several missing after flood victims' boat turn ...11:36 AM | 10 Sep, 2020
- Woman gang-raped, robbed after car ran out of petrol on ...11:22 AM | 10 Sep, 2020
- China nominates Nong Rong as new ambassador to Pakistan10:16 AM | 10 Sep, 2020
- Pak Army soldier martyred in Indian army unprovoked CFV along LoC09:43 AM | 10 Sep, 2020
- Zainab Qayyum shares her stance on Nauman Ijaz' controversial ...03:30 PM | 9 Sep, 2020
- Sick of this Ertuğrul debate: Sonya Hussyn02:50 PM | 9 Sep, 2020
- Noman Ijaz slammed for shamelessly admitting that he's an unfaithful ...02:06 PM | 9 Sep, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020