Transwoman Gul Panra gunned down in Peshawar 

PESHAWAR – A transgender person was killed and another injured when unknown gunmen opened fire on them in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s capital, police confirmed on Wednesday.

The deceased transgender activist has been identified as Gul Panra – the same name of a famous Pashto singer, who is alive – along with a friend came under attack in Peshawar’s Palosi neigbourhood yesterday night.

The wounded person was shifted to Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH), while an investigation into the murder is underway.

#JusticeforGulPanra has become a top trend on social media after the news surfaced, demanding action against the assailants.

A Transgender activist Gul Panra has been shot dead in Peshawar. Another Murder Of Humanity #JusticeForGulPanra pic.twitter.com/1Eb7cTVNDc — Aamir Bangash 🇵🇰 (@itsaamirr) September 9, 2020

It's not just Gul Parna; it is the entire humanity#JusticeForGulPanra pic.twitter.com/ZXJbbC3o73 — Sarwat Iftikhar (@iftikhar_sarwat) September 9, 2020

Some posts on social media have erroneously identified Gul Panra, the transgender woman, as Gul Panra, the Pushto singer — who is alive.