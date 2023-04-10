Pakistani forces gun down four militants in KP, Balochistan operations

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan’s security forces have eliminated at least four terrorists in two separate gunfights, the military’s media wing said Sunday.
In the first encounter, a terrorist was gunned down in KP’s North Waziristan District and another was eliminated in South Waziristan District neighboring Afghanistan. The exchange of fire also led to the martyrdom of Pakistani soldier Naik Fazal Janan, who fought bravely in the line of duty.
The first face-off occurred in the general area of Razmak in North Waziristan District in which forces effectively engage the terrorists’ location and one terrorist was killed. Weapons and ammunition were recovered from the dead terrorist.
In the second encounter, forces effectively engaged the terrorists’ location and killed one insurgent. Later, Pakistan Army launched a sanitization operation to eliminate any other terrorists who may be present in the region.
Balochistan operation
Forces also launched sanitization operation in Balochistan’s Mach after receiving a tip-off. Several attacks were laid along routes frequented by the militant group, but Pakistani troops caught them after two days of surveillance.
Military’s media wing said three terrorists were spotted moving towards their hideout. Forces engaged them and after heavy gunfire, two of the militants were killed. Some of the other terrorists were detained, along with a heavy cache of arms and ammunition.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 10, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|289
|292.05
|Euro
|EUR
|314
|317
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|358
|362
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78.2
|79
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|77
|77.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|193
|195
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|764.95
|772.91
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|212.5
|214.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.8
|42.2
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.29
|42.68
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.64
|36.99
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.5
|3.61
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.2
|2.25
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|938.25
|947.25
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|65.26
|65.86
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|181.31
|183.31
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.9
|28.2
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|746.99
|754.99
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.87
|78.57
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|215
|217
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.96
|28.26
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|317.09
|319.59
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.44
|8.59
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 214,800 on Monday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs184,160.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,680
|Karachi
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,680
|Islamabad
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,680
|Peshawar
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,680
|Quetta
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,680
|Sialkot
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,680
|Attock
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,680
|Gujranwala
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,680
|Jehlum
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,680
|Multan
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,680
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,680
|Gujrat
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,680
|Nawabshah
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,680
|Chakwal
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,680
|Hyderabad
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,680
|Nowshehra
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,680
|Sargodha
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,680
|Faisalabad
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,680
|Mirpur
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,680
