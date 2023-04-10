Search

Pakistani forces gun down four militants in KP, Balochistan operations

Web Desk 09:41 AM | 10 Apr, 2023
Source: File Photo

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan’s security forces have eliminated at least four terrorists in two separate gunfights, the military’s media wing said Sunday.

In the first encounter, a terrorist was gunned down in KP’s North Waziristan District and another was eliminated in South Waziristan District neighboring Afghanistan. The exchange of fire also led to the martyrdom of Pakistani soldier Naik Fazal Janan, who fought bravely in the line of duty.

The first face-off occurred in the general area of Razmak in North Waziristan District in which forces effectively engage the terrorists’ location and one terrorist was killed. Weapons and ammunition were recovered from the dead terrorist.

In the second encounter, forces effectively engaged the terrorists’ location and killed one insurgent. Later, Pakistan Army launched a sanitization operation to eliminate any other terrorists who may be present in the region.

Balochistan operation

Forces also launched sanitization operation in Balochistan’s Mach after receiving a tip-off. Several attacks were laid along routes frequented by the militant group, but Pakistani troops caught them after two days of surveillance.

Military’s media wing said three terrorists were spotted moving towards their hideout. Forces engaged them and after heavy gunfire, two of the militants were killed. Some of the other terrorists were detained, along with a heavy cache of arms and ammunition.

Pakistan Army soldier martyred in echange of fire with terrorists in North Waziristan

