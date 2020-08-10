Simon Cowell in hospital after breaking his back

05:32 PM | 10 Aug, 2020
Simon Cowell in hospital after breaking his back
Share

Simon Cowell has broken his back after falling off an electric bicycle at his home in California, reported Deadline.

The X Factor judge had a surgery after being rushed to hospital in LA last night. 

"Simon had a fall from his bike on Saturday afternoon whilst testing his new electric bike in the courtyard at his house in Malibu with his family," a spokesperson for Simon informed Deadline.

"He hurt his back and was taken to the hospital. He's doing fine, he's under observation and is in the best possible hands."

He further added: "Simon has broken his back and will be having surgery this evening."

The surgery lasted for about 5 hours. Cowell is currently under observation at the hospital.

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!

More From This Category
Fans, makers of Dirilis: Ertugrul suggest Cardi B ...
05:50 PM | 10 Aug, 2020
Simon Cowell in hospital after breaking his back
05:32 PM | 10 Aug, 2020
Aagha Ali, Hina Altaf slammed for normalising ...
03:57 PM | 10 Aug, 2020
Aiman Khan continues to be Pakistan's most ...
03:03 PM | 10 Aug, 2020
Bilal Saeed apologises over music video ...
02:06 PM | 10 Aug, 2020
Sonya Hussyn responds to backlash over her ...
01:33 PM | 10 Aug, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Fans, makers of Dirilis: Ertugrul suggest Cardi B to watch the hit series
05:50 PM | 10 Aug, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr