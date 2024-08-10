Ali Zafar announces Rs1m for Arshad Nadeem

Known singer Ali Zafar has announced a reward for Pakistani Olympian Arshad Nadeem, who won a gold medal for Pakistan at the Paris Olympics after 40 years.

Ali Zafar shared a special post for Arshad Nadeem on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), stating that Arshad Nadeem not only won a gold medal for Pakistan but also set a record in Olympic history with his throw of 92.97 meters.

In recognition of this historic achievement, Ali Zafar announced that he will award Arshad Nadeem Rs one million through his foundation.

The singer also appealed to the government to establish a sports academy in Arshad Nadeem’s name.

He further urged that the government and the entire nation should give Arshad Nadeem a grand welcome.

Ali Zafar added that if our athletes receive the support they deserve, Pakistan could win 10 gold medals in a year.

It is worth mentioning that Pakistan has succeeded in winning an Olympic medal after 32 years. The last time Pakistan won a medal was a bronze in hockey at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics.

Pakistan last won a gold medal 40 years ago, in 1984, which was also in hockey.