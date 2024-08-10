Ali Zafar announces Rs1m for Arshad Nadeem

Known singer Ali Zafar has announced a reward for Pakistani Olympian Arshad Nadeem, who won a gold medal for Pakistan at the Paris Olympics after 40 years.
Ali Zafar shared a special post for Arshad Nadeem on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), stating that Arshad Nadeem not only won a gold medal for Pakistan but also set a record in Olympic history with his throw of 92.97 meters.
In recognition of this historic achievement, Ali Zafar announced that he will award Arshad Nadeem Rs one million through his foundation.
The singer also appealed to the government to establish a sports academy in Arshad Nadeem’s name.
He further urged that the government and the entire nation should give Arshad Nadeem a grand welcome.
Ali Zafar added that if our athletes receive the support they deserve, Pakistan could win 10 gold medals in a year.
It is worth mentioning that Pakistan has succeeded in winning an Olympic medal after 32 years. The last time Pakistan won a medal was a bronze in hockey at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics.
Pakistan last won a gold medal 40 years ago, in 1984, which was also in hockey.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 10, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.1 for buying and 280.40 for selling. Euro’s buying rate moved up to 304.6 and selling rate was 306.81.
British Pound rate moved up to 355.65 for buying, and 357.65 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.65 and Saudi Riyal comes down to 73.85.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.1
|280.4
|Euro
|EUR
|304.6
|306.81
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355.65
|357.65
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.65
|76.35
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.85
|74.55
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185.75
|187.57
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.12
|744.62
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204.25
|207.7
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.3
|38.7
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.65
|911.8
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.75
|59.55
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.45
|729.82
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.29
|77
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|206.3
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.75
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|319.35
|325.35
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.55
|7.7
