Sarah Khan shines in latest bridal photoshoot

Sarah Khan, a renowned Pakistani model and television actress, has garnered a significant Instagram following of 11.9 million due to her exceptional talent and captivating performances.

She is well-known for taking on challenging roles in popular dramas such as Naraz, Mumkin, Ehsas, Sabaat, Raqs e Bismil, Laapata, Hum Tum, and Abdullapur Ka Devdas. Beyond her acting, fans are also captivated by Sarah Khan’s modeling work, especially her stunning bridal photoshoots.

The stunning Sarah Khan recently graced a breathtaking bridal photoshoot for Sarah’s Makeup Studio. The makeup was expertly done by Sarah’s Makeup Studio, with styling handled by the talented Hassan.

She adorned herself with exquisite jewelry by Madiha Ihsan and wore a heavily embellished bridal outfit designed by the esteemed Pakistani fashion designer Fahad Hussain.

Sarah Khan looked absolutely radiant, especially with the beautiful Matha Patti jewelry piece. The peach-toned makeup perfectly complemented her complexion, highlighting her striking features.