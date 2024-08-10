Sarah Khan shines in latest bridal photoshoot

Sarah Khan, a renowned Pakistani model and television actress, has garnered a significant Instagram following of 11.9 million due to her exceptional talent and captivating performances.
She is well-known for taking on challenging roles in popular dramas such as Naraz, Mumkin, Ehsas, Sabaat, Raqs e Bismil, Laapata, Hum Tum, and Abdullapur Ka Devdas. Beyond her acting, fans are also captivated by Sarah Khan’s modeling work, especially her stunning bridal photoshoots.
The stunning Sarah Khan recently graced a breathtaking bridal photoshoot for Sarah’s Makeup Studio. The makeup was expertly done by Sarah’s Makeup Studio, with styling handled by the talented Hassan.
She adorned herself with exquisite jewelry by Madiha Ihsan and wore a heavily embellished bridal outfit designed by the esteemed Pakistani fashion designer Fahad Hussain.
Sarah Khan looked absolutely radiant, especially with the beautiful Matha Patti jewelry piece. The peach-toned makeup perfectly complemented her complexion, highlighting her striking features.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 10, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.1 for buying and 280.40 for selling. Euro’s buying rate moved up to 304.6 and selling rate was 306.81.
British Pound rate moved up to 355.65 for buying, and 357.65 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.65 and Saudi Riyal comes down to 73.85.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.1
|280.4
|Euro
|EUR
|304.6
|306.81
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355.65
|357.65
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.65
|76.35
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.85
|74.55
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185.75
|187.57
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.12
|744.62
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204.25
|207.7
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.3
|38.7
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.65
|911.8
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.75
|59.55
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.45
|729.82
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.29
|77
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|206.3
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.75
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|319.35
|325.35
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.55
|7.7
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.