Protests erupt in Bangladesh against rising petrol prices, loadshedding
DHAKA – Tens of thousands supporters of Bangladesh’s opposition party took to streets in the capital city of Dhaka against the government over election rigging, rising petroleum prices and loadshedding in the country.
The protesters chanted slogans against Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and demand fresh elections in the country.
The Saturday’s rally in the capital city comes days after security forces raided the headquarters of the opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) when one person died and several injured during clashes. Over 2,000 activists and supporters of the opposition party have been arrested since Nov 30 to curb protests.
Anti-government protests have erupted across the country in recent months due to massive power cuts and hike in fuel prices.
The prime minister has rejected calls to resign and hold fresh elections.
37 dead in Bangladesh ferry fire 01:00 PM | 24 Dec, 2021
At least 37 people died when a packed ferry caught fire in southern Bangladesh on Friday, police said. The incident ...
