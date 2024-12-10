Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

FBR seals two prominent restaurants in Islamabad for issue fake invoices

Fbr Chairman Warns Non Filers Of Action Starting Nov 1

ISLAMABAD – The Federal Board Revenue (FBR) has sealed two prominent restaurants in Islamabad after citizens/consumers reported that the restaurants were issuing fake receipts/invoices.

The action was taken by the Regional Tax Office (RTO) Islamabad. “This is in line with FBR’s drive to bring Tier-1 Retailers/Restaurants under the tax net through POS Invoicing system,” read the press release.

After determining that the reported receipts were counterfeit, a team of RTO Islamabad led by Deputy Commissioner sealed two restaurants and their subsidiary branches in Islamabad and also imposed a total penalty of Rs1 million on these restaurants.

FBR is committed to discourage the fake invoices culture and ensure tax compliance through effective enforcement of tax regulations.

Last month, the RTO sealed five prominent restaurants in Islamabad on account of issuing fake invoices/receipts.

The action was taken after citizens/consumers reported that the restaurants were issuing counterfeit receipts/invoices.

After determining the inauthenticity of the reported receipts through POS tracking software under an already devised procedure, a team of RTO Islamabad led by Deputy Commissioner sealed five restaurants in Islamabad and also imposed a total penalty of Rs.1.5 million on these restaurants.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

