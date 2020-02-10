Zara Noor Abbas shares her thoughts about PISA 2020 in Dubai

LAHORE - Pakistani TV star Zara Noor Abbas has expressed her thoughts on Pakistan International Screen Awards (PISA) 2020 held in Dubai last week.

The Ehd-e-Wafa starlet took it to Instagram and posted a photo of a cup of coffee and wrote, “A cup of coffee and a few thoughts. First of all my heartiest congratulations to everyone who won an award last night and enjoyed a show with their fans in Dubai last night.

“And my heartiest apologies to everyone who was not there last night and felt disappointed and disrespected for their names being used and commitments not fulfilled,” she said.

Zara Noor Abbas added, “Artists all over the world are extremely sensitive people like myself and take everything to the heart. They love being loved and love entertaining people with their art and craft. However, I would urge you all to be more compassionate to each other as fellow actors and support each other in what we all do for the love of our country and art.” She further said, “Everyone who travelled here had no clue of who would be eventually present here or not present here. We all as a fraternity will always stand together in the good the bad and the ugly. Award shows and get-togethers like these are a celebration of art and our industry as a whole.”

“Let’s all respect that and also respect each other’s opinion. And hey, let’s stop comparing to who wore what and how better they wore it. Who showed skin and who showed a personality. Let’s all welcome diversity and differences,” the Khamoshi actress said. “I missed everyone who was in Pakistan and was discomfited. But I also loved the actors who were there last night to support Pakistan.” Let’s just be more compassionate with each other. “I was told that I am winning an award too but before my category could be announced some uninterrupted and unfortunate event happened. I would like to thank all my fans for voting for me. For voting for my fellow nominees and for wanting to see everyone out there who you love for their art and work.” “All said and done, Pakistan phir Pakistan hee hai.”

She also emphasized on holding the award ceremony in Pakistan.

What are your thoughts on this? Let us know in the comments box below.