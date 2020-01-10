AIOU focuses on higher education in agriculture sector
ISLAMABAD - Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) on Friday announced starting the admissions of MSc (Hons) in Live Stock Management, Agriculture Extension and Rural Development from January 15.
The university management hoped that interested people will avail the opportunity to upgrade their academic level in such subjects, which have special significance for the country, that comprises 70 per cent rural areas.
According to Director Admission, the AIOU will prefer launching those academics programmes that enable the people to generate employment opportunity and take part in the country's socio-economic development.
