Ruet-e-Hilal committee meets today for Zil Hajj moon sighting
ISLAMABAD – The Ruet-e-Hill committee will meet today [July 10] to sight the Zil Hajj moon.
Chairman Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, Moulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad, will preside over the meeting of the committee that would be held at the Met Complex of the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD). The sessions of zonal Ruet committees will take place in their respective regions.
Reports quoting astronomical parameters cited that ‘there is no chance of sighting the new moon of Zilhaj, 1442 AH tonight as the weather is expected to be partly cloudy in parts of the country.’
If the moon is not sighted today, then Zil Hajj will start from July 12 and Eid-ul-Azha will be celebrated on July 21.
On Monday, the Pakistan Meteorological Department predicted that Eid Al-Azha is likely to fall on July 21 (Wednesday) this year.
The Meteorological Department revealed that the birth of the new moon of Dhu al-Hijjah 1442 AH will take place at 6:18 pm on the 10th of this Islamic month. It further stated that the last Islamic month will start on the 12th of this month.
