Athar Shah Khan 'Jaidi' passes away in Karachi
KARACHI – Athar Shah Khan, who was known as Jaidi, passed away in Karachi on Sunday morning after prolonged illness.
The legendary comedian artist, writer and poet performed in numerous plays and drama serials during his career that spanned for three decades.
He started his career as a writer for Radio Pakistan and wrote around 700 plays in the span of 20 years.
Minister for Information and Broadcasting Syed Shibli Faraz has expressed deep grief and sorrow over Jaidi's demise.
جناب اطہر شاہ خان جیدی کے انتقال پر بہت دکھ اور افسوس ہے۔ باکمال فنکار نے اپنے فن سے لوگوں میں قہقہےاور خوشیاں بکھیریں۔انہوں نےمزاح کونئی جدت دی۔ان کے شاندار کردار مداحوں کےذہن میں ہمیشہ نقش رہیں گے۔اللہ تعالی ان کو جوار رحمت میں جگہ عطا فرمائے۔— Senator Shibli Faraz (@shiblifaraz) May 10, 2020
In a tweet, Shibli said Athar Shah Jaidi entertained the general people by his art.
The artist modernised the humour and his unprecedented role will always be remembered by his fans, the minister added while praying for the departed soul.
