Athar Shah Khan 'Jaidi' passes away in Karachi
Web Desk
07:10 PM | 10 May, 2020
Athar Shah Khan 'Jaidi' passes away in Karachi
Share

KARACHI – Athar Shah Khan, who was known as Jaidi, passed away in Karachi on Sunday morning after prolonged illness.

The legendary comedian artist, writer and poet performed in numerous plays and drama serials during his career that spanned for three decades.

He started his career as a writer for Radio Pakistan and wrote around 700 plays in the span of 20 years.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Syed Shibli Faraz has expressed deep grief and sorrow over Jaidi's demise.

In a tweet, Shibli said Athar Shah Jaidi entertained the general people by his art. 

The artist modernised the humour and his unprecedented role will always be remembered by his fans, the minister added while praying for the departed soul.

More From This Category
Pakistan Army confirms officer's death from ...
08:41 AM | 11 May, 2020
Family to sue Greece over killing a Pakistani at ...
11:45 PM | 10 May, 2020
Asad Umar urges every individual to take ...
09:05 PM | 10 May, 2020
Athar Shah Khan 'Jaidi' passes away in Karachi
07:10 PM | 10 May, 2020
Punjab Govt extends partial lockdown till May 31
08:59 AM | 10 May, 2020
Treat COVID-19 patients with utmost care, PM ...
10:06 PM | 9 May, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Athar Shah Khan 'Jaidi' passes away in Karachi
07:10 PM | 10 May, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr