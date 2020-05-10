Punjab Assembly deputy speaker tests positive for coronavirus
LAHORE - Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Sardar Dost Mazari tested positive for coronavirus as total cases surged to 29,465 in Pakistan.
Mazari said that he took test from a private laboratory and it came back negative but the result of public lab showed him coronavirus positive.
"Apparently I had developed no symptoms," he said, adding that he will take another test after few days. Mazari has self-isolated himself.
The number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan rose to a total of 29,465 on Sunday, according to government data.
The death toll related to COVID-19 has reached 639, according to the National Command and Control Centre, while at least 8,023 patients have fully recovered.
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has reported highest number of deaths, a total of 234, while Punjab and Sindh follow with 192 and 180 fatalities respectively. Balochistan has so far recorded 24 deaths; Islamabad, 4' and Gilgit Baltistan, 3.
The first two fatalities from COVID-19, as the illness is officially known, were reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on March 18 (Wednesday).
