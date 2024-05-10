Amna Ilyas' new bold photoshoot sets internet on fire

Amna Ilyas is a stunning and talented Pakistani model and actress who has delivered many impressive performances in popular Pakistani dramas and films.
She made her television debut alongside Azfar Rehman in a Hum TV drama serial. Her film "Baaji" was also highly successful.
Additionally, the actress participated in the theatrical remake of the drama "Ankhahi," which received praise.
Currently, she is sharing beautiful photos from her photoshoots.
Amna Ilyas recently shared photos from a bold photoshoot. In the shoot, she is wearing denim pants, with her top partially obscured by a bouquet of flowers. Her makeup was done by Abbasi Yameen.
Amna Ilyas is facing significant public backlash for sharing these bold and unusual photos.
One social media user added, “They are all caught up in the Met Gala fever.”
Many netizens found her boldness inappropriate and left harsh comments.
Fans believe she is trying too hard to gain attention with her boldness.
Many social media users compared her to Indian actress Urfi Javed, known for her unconventional fashion sense.
Another social media user said, “They are all obsessed with Bollywood culture.”
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 10, 2024 (Friday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 280.15 for selling.
Euro stands at 295.5 for buying and 298.2 for selling while British Pound rate is 344 for buying, and 347.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.3.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|280.15
|Euro
|EUR
|295.5
|298.2
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344
|347.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75
|75.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180.5
|182.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.61
|747.61
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.43
|38.83
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.16
|40.56
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.6
|35.95
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.67
|913.67
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.71
|59.31
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|166.93
|168.93
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.69
|25.99
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.52
|730.52
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204
|206
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.79
|26.09
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|306.4
|308.9
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.71
