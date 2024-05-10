Search

Mohammad Amir gets visa for Ireland T20I series

Web Desk
10:14 AM | 10 May, 2024
ISLAMABAD – Left-arm fast bowler Mohammad Amir is set to travel to Dublin after receiving a visa for the upcoming three-match T20I series between Pakistan and Ireland, which begins today.

This development follows a delay in Amir’s visa, which prevented him from leaving for Ireland with the Pakistan team on Tuesday.

The PCB worked closely with Cricket Ireland to resolve Amir’s visa issue. All players, including Amir, had their visa applications processed immediately after the Kakul camp, but concern grew at PCB headquarters when Amir’s visa was delayed.

Amir was banned from international cricket for five years by the International Cricket Council (ICC) in 2010, along with Mohammad Asif and Salman Butt, for their involvement in a spot-fixing scandal.

After his return in 2016, the 31-year-old played a key role in Pakistan’s victory in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017, where the Men in Green triumphed over arch-rivals India by 180 runs in the final.

However, the left-arm bowler announced his international retirement in December 2020 at the age of 28, citing mental stress from the management.

Amir reversed his retirement decision before the recent series against New Zealand and was added to the national squad.

The Pakistan cricket team will kick off its Europe tour with the first of three T20Is against Ireland today (Friday).

Squad

Babar Azam (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir (unavailable for first T20I), Mohammad Rizwan, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Usman Khan.

