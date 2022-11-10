Pakistan’s Sarooj Sajid wins gold for table tennis in Saudi Games 2022
Share
RIYADH – A young Pakistani athlete made the nation proud by winning a gold medal for table tennis in the Saudi Games 2022.
Saudi Games is the largest national sport event in the history of the Kingdom. It was hosted in Riyadh city, from October 27 to November 7, 2022, with the participation of more than 6000 athletes. The athletes competed in 45 sports as individual and teams including 5 games dedicated to Paralympic sports.
The Pakistan embassy in Saudi Arabia announced on Twitter that Sarooj Sajid Hussain, a student residing in the kingdom, won the gold medal by beating the opponent in final round.
“Congratulations,” said the Pakistan embassy in Saudi Arabia on Twitter. “We are super proud of our shining star Sarooj Sajid Hussain, a student of Pakistan International School, Al Khobar, KSA. Sarooj secured a gold medal for table tennis in the @SaudiGames2022.”
Congratulations !🎊👏 We are super proud of our shining star Sarooj Sajid Hussain, a student of Pakistan International School, Al Khobar, KSA.— Pakistan Embassy Saudi Arabia (@PakinSaudiArab) November 9, 2022
Sarooj secured a gold medal 🥇 for table tennis 🏓 in the @SaudiGames2022 🇵🇰🇸🇦
Video courtesy: #SaudiGames2022 pic.twitter.com/n6EOVsMTJ7
The sporting event aims at providing a platform for Saudi athletes to excel to their best potentials and inspiring youth through sports. It also demonstrates the Kingdom's capabilities globally in hosting the largest events.
7-year-old Pakistani girl wins gold in ... 03:00 PM | 28 Mar, 2022
LAHORE – A seven-year-old Pakistani athlete has brought pride to the country by winning a gold medal at the ...
- PTI all set to resume ‘Azadi March’ from Wazirabad today11:32 AM | 10 Nov, 2022
- PPP's Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar formally submits resignation as senator11:25 AM | 10 Nov, 2022
-
- India vs England, 2nd Semi-Final - Live Score & Live Streaming, Match ...11:00 AM | 10 Nov, 2022
-
-
- Celebs rejoice as Pakistan make it to T20 World Cup final after 13 ...08:35 PM | 9 Nov, 2022
- Ali Zafar jumps to brother Danyal's defense over funky hairstyle05:40 PM | 9 Nov, 2022
- Pakistanis named among 'The World's Most Influential 500 Muslims'10:16 PM | 2 Nov, 2022
- Shehbaz Sharif, Imran Khan, Gen Bajwa named among world’s 500 most ...10:36 PM | 1 Nov, 2022
- India falls behind Pakistan, Myanmar in Global Hunger Index02:30 PM | 16 Oct, 2022
- Karachi tops the list of world's 10 most polluted cities10:41 PM | 10 Oct, 2022