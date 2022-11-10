Pakistan’s Sarooj Sajid wins gold for table tennis in Saudi Games 2022

RIYADH – A young Pakistani athlete made the nation proud by winning a gold medal for table tennis in the Saudi Games 2022.

Saudi Games is the largest national sport event in the history of the Kingdom. It was hosted in Riyadh city, from October 27 to November 7, 2022, with the participation of more than 6000 athletes. The athletes competed in 45 sports as individual and teams including 5 games dedicated to Paralympic sports.

The Pakistan embassy in Saudi Arabia announced on Twitter that Sarooj Sajid Hussain, a student residing in the kingdom, won the gold medal by beating the opponent in final round.

“Congratulations,” said the Pakistan embassy in Saudi Arabia on Twitter. “We are super proud of our shining star Sarooj Sajid Hussain, a student of Pakistan International School, Al Khobar, KSA. Sarooj secured a gold medal for table tennis in the @SaudiGames2022.”

The sporting event aims at providing a platform for Saudi athletes to excel to their best potentials and inspiring youth through sports. It also demonstrates the Kingdom's capabilities globally in hosting the largest events.