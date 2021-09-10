Aiman Khan breaks down at Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin Ikram's Nikah ceremony
11:04 PM | 10 Sep, 2021
Share
ISLAMABAD – Pakistani celebrities Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram are the newly-married couple in the town as their Nikah ceremony was held on Friday.
Minal looked gorgeous in a traditional red bridal wear. She also covered her face with a seethrough veil while she was being taken to the stage by her family members.
View this post on Instagram
A video of the ceremony circulating on social media shows sister Aiman broke down as Minal signed her Nikah papers.
View this post on Instagram
Groom Ahsan Mohsin Ikram put on a black sherwani for his big day. He was also spotted wiping off tears from her bride's face after she got emotional on stage.
- Beaconhouse International College partners with prestigious UK ...11:47 PM | 10 Sep, 2021
- Aiman Khan breaks down at Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin Ikram's Nikah ...11:04 PM | 10 Sep, 2021
- Pakistan’s science minister annouces prize for hacking new voting ...10:34 PM | 10 Sep, 2021
-
- Pakistan’s Inam Butt advances to quarter-final at World Beach ...09:35 PM | 10 Sep, 2021
Aiman Khan breaks down at Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin Ikram's Nikah ceremony
11:04 PM | 10 Sep, 2021
-
- Zoraiz Malik's mother confirms he has divorced Alyzeh Gabol05:40 PM | 10 Sep, 2021
- Sushant Singh Rajput’s ex girlfriend to tie the knot soon04:20 PM | 10 Sep, 2021
- Celebrities who are gifted athletes05:57 PM | 5 Sep, 2021
- Famous people who were refugees09:45 PM | 27 Aug, 2021
- Childhood pictures of famous Pakistani celebs09:49 PM | 19 Aug, 2021
- Best action movies of all times08:35 PM | 7 Aug, 2021