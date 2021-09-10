Aiman Khan breaks down at Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin Ikram's Nikah ceremony
ISLAMABAD – Pakistani celebrities Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram are the newly-married couple in the town as their Nikah ceremony was held on Friday.

Minal looked gorgeous in a traditional red bridal wear. She also covered her face with a seethrough veil while she was being taken to the stage by her family members.

A video of the ceremony circulating on social media shows sister Aiman broke down as Minal signed her Nikah papers.

Groom Ahsan Mohsin Ikram put on a black sherwani for his big day. He was also spotted wiping off tears from her bride's face after she got emotional on stage.

