Aiman Khan breaks down at Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin Ikram's Nikah ceremony

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani celebrities Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram are the newly-married couple in the town as their Nikah ceremony was held on Friday.

Minal looked gorgeous in a traditional red bridal wear. She also covered her face with a seethrough veil while she was being taken to the stage by her family members.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maha Wajahat Khan (@mahasphotographyofficial)

A video of the ceremony circulating on social media shows sister Aiman broke down as Minal signed her Nikah papers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

Groom Ahsan Mohsin Ikram put on a black sherwani for his big day. He was also spotted wiping off tears from her bride's face after she got emotional on stage.