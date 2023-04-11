Ayesha Omar opens up about her abusive relationship

One of the most sought-after actresses in the Pakistani entertainment industry, Ayesha Omar, has some personal experiences to share about romantic relationships. The 41-year-old star whose illustrious career speaks volumes of her grandeur has finally opened up about the love aspect of her life and detailed how she spent a significant amount of time with a certain someone before calling it quits.

In her recent appearance on Frieha Altaf’s show, FWhy, the Zindagi Gulzar Hai actor spoke about her survival in an abusive relationship. Omar recalled being in love with a person, whose name she did not disclose, for eight years when she was at her wit's end and walked away. The actress revealed that both their families had been involved and they were nearly engaged, but suggested that she was lucky enough to part ways before tying the knot.

The Meri Zaat Zarra-e-Benishan starlet said that her former partner had a habit of using abusive language at all times and she would put up with that behavior because she was in love. Believing that she could bring a change in him, Omar revealed how she invested prime years of her life but to no avail.

Even though the Habs actress tolerated the verbal and emotional abuse, she revealed to Altaf that when relationship moved towards physical abuse, Omar quickly ended it. Being the kind hearted person that she is, the Bisaat actress prayed that the guy finds peace in his life.

On the work front, Omar will next be seen in Dhai Chaal, and Money Back Guarantee.