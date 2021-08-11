Sajal Aly all praise for Usman Mukhtar’s beautiful wife
Share
Hearthrob Usman Mukhtar and his wife Zunaira have been stealing hearts ever since they tied the knot earlier this year and needless to say Sajal Aly too can't help but swoon over the Anaa actor's beautiful wife.
Usman Mukhtar's stardom is unmatched and in a short span of time, the 36-year-old has established himself as the chocolate hero of the industry.
Celebrating his birthday, the Sabaat star shared a gorgeous portrait whilst penning a hilarious caption to praise his wife.
"Wow!! Im always amazed. Look at that beautiful smile, amazing vibe, great hair, the best dressed. The lights behind go dim with this person’s existence. The most beautiful human being inside and outside. And then there’s Zunaira too. Haha Just kidding! love you Zunu!!!!" he captioned.
View this post on Instagram
The Yaqeen ka Safar star, who was swooned by Zunaira's beauty, commented, "She's beautiful Masha Allah" to which Mukhar replied, "she is!"
The Alif star Manzar Sehbai also added hearts for the lovely couple.
Mukhtar tied the knot with Zunaira in an intimate wedding earlier this year. The couple's close friends and family joined for the dreamy Nikkah ceremony.
View this post on Instagram
On the work front, Usman has been highly praised for his performance in the drama serial Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay.
Are Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir expecting their ... 04:28 PM | 10 Aug, 2021
The hype around celebrity couples is not new but Pakistan's power couple Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir can leave the ...
- Smart way to beat the summer heat with Haier Air Conditioner04:37 PM | 11 Aug, 2021
-
-
- Afghan Army Chief removed amid Taliban's rapid advance03:32 PM | 11 Aug, 2021
- Nawaz's doctors advise against return without treatment, says medical ...03:10 PM | 11 Aug, 2021
-
- Juvaria Abbasi sets internet on fire with new photos in saree02:49 PM | 11 Aug, 2021
- Sajal Aly all praise for Usman Mukhtar’s beautiful wife02:17 PM | 11 Aug, 2021
- Best action movies of all times08:35 PM | 7 Aug, 2021
- Stars who used apps to find love08:02 PM | 24 Jul, 2021
- World’s most powerful passports in 2021: Where does Pakistan stand?03:35 PM | 7 Jul, 2021
- 16 Pakistani universities among Asia's top 50002:36 PM | 8 Jun, 2021