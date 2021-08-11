Sajal Aly all praise for Usman Mukhtar’s beautiful wife

Hearthrob Usman Mukhtar and his wife Zunaira have been stealing hearts ever since they tied the knot earlier this year and needless to say Sajal Aly too can't help but swoon over the Anaa actor's beautiful wife.

Usman Mukhtar's stardom is unmatched and in a short span of time, the 36-year-old has established himself as the chocolate hero of the industry.

Celebrating his birthday, the Sabaat star shared a gorgeous portrait whilst penning a hilarious caption to praise his wife.

"Wow!! Im always amazed. Look at that beautiful smile, amazing vibe, great hair, the best dressed. The lights behind go dim with this person’s existence. The most beautiful human being inside and outside. And then there’s Zunaira too. Haha Just kidding! love you Zunu!!!!" he captioned.

The Yaqeen ka Safar star, who was swooned by Zunaira's beauty, commented, "She's beautiful Masha Allah" to which Mukhar replied, "she is!"

The Alif star Manzar Sehbai also added hearts for the lovely couple.

Mukhtar tied the knot with Zunaira in an intimate wedding earlier this year. The couple's close friends and family joined for the dreamy Nikkah ceremony.

On the work front, Usman has been highly praised for his performance in the drama serial Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay.