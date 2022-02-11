Ertugrul actress Gulsim Ali sets temperature soaring with new bold photos
Turkish actress Gülsim Ali is a favourite amongst Ertugrul fans as her enthralling performance as Aslihan Hatun in Diriliş: Ertuğrul has won the hearts.

Taking to Instagram, the stunner, dressed up in bold outfit, left her fans bedazzled.

Gülsim rose to global fame for her role as Aslihan Hatun in the hit TV series "Dirilis: Ertugrul". Aslihan Hatun appears in season 3 and 4 as a bold and confident woman who represents her Cavdar tribe.

Earlier, Gulsim had stunned her fans with her appearance in fashion designer Maria B's campaign alongside superstar Ayeza Khan. The two share a great bond and their adorable interaction on social media is quite popular among their fans.

