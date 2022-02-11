Ertugrul actress Gulsim Ali sets temperature soaring with new bold photos
Share
Turkish actress Gülsim Ali is a favourite amongst Ertugrul fans as her enthralling performance as Aslihan Hatun in Diriliş: Ertuğrul has won the hearts.
Taking to Instagram, the stunner, dressed up in bold outfit, left her fans bedazzled.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Gülsim rose to global fame for her role as Aslihan Hatun in the hit TV series "Dirilis: Ertugrul". Aslihan Hatun appears in season 3 and 4 as a bold and confident woman who represents her Cavdar tribe.
Earlier, Gulsim had stunned her fans with her appearance in fashion designer Maria B's campaign alongside superstar Ayeza Khan. The two share a great bond and their adorable interaction on social media is quite popular among their fans.
Ertugrul actress Gülsim Ali is in love with ... 07:15 PM | 27 May, 2021
Turkish beauty Gülsim Ali is a favourite amongst Ertugral fans as her enthralling performance as Aslihan Hatun in ...
- What is Conservation agriculture?09:38 PM | 8 Feb, 2022
- Why drone usage is important in agriculture?06:42 PM | 5 Feb, 2022
- Is too much fertilizer a problem?09:35 PM | 3 Feb, 2022
- Environmental impact of pesticides06:38 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Biochar: soil productivity enhancer09:24 AM | 29 Jan, 2022
- Minor girl sexually assaulted in Lahore school01:16 PM | 11 Feb, 2022
- Sapphire honored with the Shaukat Khanum Corporate Social ...12:50 PM | 11 Feb, 2022
-
- WhatsApp developing new feature for group voice calls11:47 AM | 11 Feb, 2022
- Islamophobia has taken 'most lethal form' in India: Noam Chomsky11:20 AM | 11 Feb, 2022
-
- Aamir Liaquat’s daughter Dua reacts to father’s third marriage10:17 AM | 11 Feb, 2022
- Aamir Liaquat thanks PM Imran for sending best wishes on his third ...11:34 PM | 10 Feb, 2022
- Pakistan denies seeking $5 billion loan from China, Russia and ...05:57 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan’s Top News Moments of 202110:47 PM | 31 Dec, 2021