Pakistani TikToker Ayesha's new dance video goes viral

Web Desk 12:44 PM | 11 Jan, 2023
Pakistani TikToker Ayesha's new dance video goes viral
Source: social media

Pakistani dance sensation Ayesha, who rose to fame with a viral Mera Dil Yeh Pukare Aaja dance last year, has made her fans swooning with her stunning dance moves on another Bollywood trending song.

In the new dance clip, Ayesha can be seen grooving to Players, a new song by hiphop rapper Badshah and Karan Aujla.

Ayesha, who shot to fame with her dance performance at a wedding last year, has set the internet on fire again with her moves while dancing to the trending song. Donning a rose-colored jacket and roughed-up denim, she grooves to the song, passing on the energetic, vibrant dose of her personalized style in the latest clip.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by AYESHA (@oyee_ayesha)

Ayesha’s clip caught the audience's attention within minutes as fans flocked to the comment section to express love while some trolled her for obscenity.

Just recently, an alleged video of her stirred a storm on the internet for a performance in bold avatar that was labeled as 'obscene'. The video went viral as soon as it got on the internet due to the steps Ayesha allegedly made in the viral video..

Pakistani Tiktoker Ayesha reacts to her ‘fake’ dance video

But, the Tiktoker later claimed that the viral clip was fake, stating that it is not her and someone “edited” her video. The social media sensation also issued a warning on social media, informing netizens that she will take legal action against people who are “trying to defame” her.

